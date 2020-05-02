Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Down 6.1% in April

Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,600 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 992,600 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 292,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on DYAI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Dyadic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYAI. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Dyadic International in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Dyadic International in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Dyadic International in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Dyadic International in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 11.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DYAI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 76,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,801. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.43. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 493.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dyadic International will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

