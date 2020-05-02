Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

EGBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.14. 144,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $57.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 29.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

