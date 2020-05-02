Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

EGBN stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.14. 144,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,893. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,027,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,805,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 95,002 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 76,030 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after buying an additional 70,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

