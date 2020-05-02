Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EGRX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

EGRX traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,472. The stock has a market cap of $714.07 million, a P/E ratio of 52.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $64.94.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.08 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

