Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EGRX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.
EGRX traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,472. The stock has a market cap of $714.07 million, a P/E ratio of 52.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $64.94.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.
