East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ EWBC traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.87. 1,249,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,174. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $416.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at $775,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $102,399.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.