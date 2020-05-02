Ellaism (ELLA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $15,535.96 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ellaism has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.15 or 0.02386156 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00078110 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

