ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Trading Down 3.4%

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) fell 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €4.88 ($5.67) and last traded at €4.98 ($5.78), 92,111 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.15 ($5.99).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZIL2. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.00 ($3.49) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Independent Research set a €3.60 ($4.19) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.20 ($3.72) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €4.05 ($4.71).

The stock has a market capitalization of $315.22 million and a P/E ratio of 77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.55.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

