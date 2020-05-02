Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) Trading Down 9%

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)’s share price dropped 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.43 and last traded at $63.53, approximately 742,040 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 442,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.84.

EME has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,062,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,069,000 after acquiring an additional 408,562 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 33.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 60,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 394.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the first quarter worth $2,847,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Emcor Group (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.