Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
ENDP has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.
Shares of Endo International stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,337,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,717. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.62. Endo International has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,430 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 596,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 43,771 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 922,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
