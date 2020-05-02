Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ENDP has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Shares of Endo International stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,337,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,717. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.62. Endo International has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.15 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,430 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 596,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 43,771 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 922,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

