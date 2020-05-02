Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) traded down 10.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.94, 893,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 131% from the average session volume of 387,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Endologix in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Endologix to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Endologix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endologix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.80 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 45.17% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Endologix, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELGX. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endologix by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 246,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 124,894 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Endologix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,366,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Endologix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Endologix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Endologix in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

