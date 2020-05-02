Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.56 ($8.79).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENEL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

