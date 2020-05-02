Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.20. Enservco shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 14,962,272 shares traded.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Enservco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

