Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Update

Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entera Bio stock. Knoll Capital Management LP grew its position in Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) by 266.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,741,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265,823 shares during the period. Entera Bio comprises about 2.7% of Knoll Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Knoll Capital Management LP owned 15.24% of Entera Bio worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.77. Entera Bio has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism.

