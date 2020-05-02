EnterCoin Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $9,166.07 and $7.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00047484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $359.03 or 0.03999900 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00061581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035649 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011127 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008903 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin is a token. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,191,174 tokens. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.