Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Releases Earnings Results

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

ENZN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 16,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,041. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.16.

In other news, major shareholder Family Fund Couchman purchased 652,723 shares of Enzon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $104,435.68. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron for use in the treatment of chronic hepatitis C; and Sylatron for use in the treatment of melanoma disease. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

