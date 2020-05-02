Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Releases Earnings Results

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

ENZN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 16,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,041. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.16.

In other news, major shareholder Family Fund Couchman purchased 652,723 shares of Enzon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $104,435.68. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron for use in the treatment of chronic hepatitis C; and Sylatron for use in the treatment of melanoma disease. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

