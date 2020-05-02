Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EQBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ EQBK traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 46,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.93. Equity BancShares has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.51 million. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 7.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity BancShares will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 1,912.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 49,876 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 231,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equity BancShares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Equity BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

