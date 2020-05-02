Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESTA. Stephens cut their price target on Establishment Labs from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.84. 105,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,711. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $29.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $407.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.29. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 76.98% and a negative net margin of 42.60%. The business had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 72.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $1,174,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

