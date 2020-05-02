Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

Shares of EVK stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,546. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.18.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.