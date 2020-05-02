Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 4,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE EVRG traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $55.92. 1,208,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,096. Evergy has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

In other Evergy news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $116,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,120.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $841,276. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.