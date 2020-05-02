Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $131.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.40. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $10,254,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 785,219 shares in the company, valued at $85,667,392.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $81,350.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,707.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,156 shares of company stock valued at $16,131,556. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

