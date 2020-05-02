Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Gap Up to $0.45

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.45. Extraction Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 2,385,200 shares.

XOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Extraction Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Stephens lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Extraction Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.48.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $285.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 306,935 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 458,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 163,120 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,255,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 391,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

