Extremely Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Churchill Mining (LON:CHL) Share Price

Media coverage about Churchill Mining (LON:CHL) has trended extremely positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Churchill Mining earned a coverage optimism score of 4.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

About Churchill Mining

Churchill Mining Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the progress of the claim in international arbitration against the Republic of Indonesia (ROI) for breaches of Indonesia’s obligations under the Bilateral Investment Treaty between the United Kingdom and the Republic of Indonesia and the Australia-Indonesia Bilateral Investment Treaty.

