F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Raised to $135.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of F5 Networks to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Shares of FFIV opened at $135.30 on Tuesday. F5 Networks has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $155.17. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.65.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $425,875.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,641,999.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,024 shares of company stock worth $1,689,646 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 1,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

