F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Raised to $152.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target increased by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

FFIV stock opened at $135.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $155.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.65.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $121,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,328.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,646 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

