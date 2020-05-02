Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.2% of WealthStone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.56.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,086 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.27. 30,212,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,057,234. The company has a market capitalization of $583.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.