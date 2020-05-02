Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.70. 3,409,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,678,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.57. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 7,618 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $285,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,091 shares of company stock worth $851,604 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.