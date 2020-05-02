Financial Consulate Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 296,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,800,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,561,184.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,547 shares of company stock worth $13,807,761. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DHR traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.77. 2,124,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $170.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.49 and a 200-day moving average of $148.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

