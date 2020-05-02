Financial Consulate Inc. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.8% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $5.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $383.47. The company had a trading volume of 909,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.36.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

