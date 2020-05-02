Financial Consulate Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after buying an additional 1,389,943 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,222,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,014,000 after purchasing an additional 116,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,408 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,229,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,933,403. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

