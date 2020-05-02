FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON:AVCT traded up GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 109 ($1.43). The company had a trading volume of 7,393,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,964. Avacta Group has a 12-month low of GBX 12.62 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 75 ($0.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $165.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.23.
About Avacta Group
