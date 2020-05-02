FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:AVCT traded up GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 109 ($1.43). The company had a trading volume of 7,393,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,964. Avacta Group has a 12-month low of GBX 12.62 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 75 ($0.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $165.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.23.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

