First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FFBC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of FFBC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 403,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,386. First Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

