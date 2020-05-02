First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens dropped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.56. 651,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,522. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $111.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $48,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,557.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. Insiders purchased a total of 23,216 shares of company stock worth $598,779 over the last ninety days. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 92,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

