First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FFIN. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Shares of FFIN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 651,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,522. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $111.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,557.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 23,216 shares of company stock valued at $598,779. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 530,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 37,335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 97.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 26,717 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.