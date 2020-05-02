First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

FFIN stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.56. 651,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,522. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.01. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $111.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 10,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $224,693.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,230 shares in the company, valued at $856,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 23,216 shares of company stock worth $598,779. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,964,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,351,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,448,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 121,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth $2,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

