First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

FFWM has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on First Foundation from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush began coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

First Foundation stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 130,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,160. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $55.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh purchased 2,658 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,643.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $623,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,314 shares of company stock worth $65,237 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in First Foundation by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 122,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

