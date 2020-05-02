First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 18,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ:FGBI traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,449. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $131.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FGBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

