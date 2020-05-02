First National Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after purchasing an additional 109,390 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 219,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.74. The company had a trading volume of 749,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,910,199. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

