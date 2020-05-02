First National Trust Co Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.2% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,602,081,000 after acquiring an additional 96,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,585,000 after purchasing an additional 77,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $804,625,000 after buying an additional 93,745 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,812. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $351.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

