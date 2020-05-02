First National Trust Co Sells 3,596 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 324,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 236,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $7.63 on Friday, reaching $283.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,337,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,401,047. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.