First National Trust Co Sells 5,466 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,044,000 after acquiring an additional 85,251 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $5.55 on Friday, reaching $158.63. 259,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,931. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.80 and a 200-day moving average of $187.18.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.