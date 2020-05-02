First National Trust Co Sells 6,991 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.9% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after acquiring an additional 565,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,212,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

