First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of FNWB traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 14,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55. First Northwest BanCorp has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

Get First Northwest BanCorp alerts:

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

In other First Northwest BanCorp news, CEO Matthew Deines acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $36,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig Alan Curtis acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $25,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,230. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 758,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,356,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 268,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 26,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNWB. ValuEngine raised First Northwest BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded First Northwest BanCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.