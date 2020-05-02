Fivebalance (FBN) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 45.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, Fivebalance has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Fivebalance has a market capitalization of $13,735.53 and approximately $1.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fivebalance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $213.01 or 0.02373100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00195495 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00063753 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00042939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fivebalance Profile

Fivebalance’s total supply is 571,041,087 coins and its circulating supply is 565,241,486 coins. Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com . The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID

Fivebalance Coin Trading

Fivebalance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fivebalance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

