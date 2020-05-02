Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,159,267,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Broadcom by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,335,080,000 after buying an additional 2,089,628 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Broadcom by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $333,055,000 after buying an additional 545,500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $602,751,000 after purchasing an additional 494,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $11.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.80. 1,649,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.45. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The company has a market cap of $110.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.