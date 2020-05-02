FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.17 and last traded at $25.56, approximately 1,787,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,852,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

FOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.52.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOX. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,470,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,593,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,172,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOX)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

