FuzeX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,705.00 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, FuzeX has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FuzeX token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit, Coinbe, COSS and HitBTC. FuzeX has a market cap of $446,668.28 and approximately $6,705.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FuzeX alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.73 or 0.02368169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00196018 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00063694 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000182 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX’s genesis date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Token Store, Allbit, CPDAX, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Livecoin, Coinbe, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.