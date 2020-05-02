Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. B. Riley currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

GAIA traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 92,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,233. The company has a market capitalization of $166.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.84. Gaia has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Gaia had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaia will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gaia by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gaia by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Gaia by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

