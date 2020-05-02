Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Shares Down 9%

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) fell 9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.49, 2,145,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 750% from the average session volume of 252,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GALT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Galectin Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $153.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 74,017 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

