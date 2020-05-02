GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLPEY. Zacks Investment Research raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

GLPEY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. 44,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,701. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

