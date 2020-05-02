Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Gap Up to $0.92

Shares of Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.89, but opened at $0.92. Gannett shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 10,178,882 shares traded.

GCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Gannett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $699.27 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gannett Co Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Reed acquired 100,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $385,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $704,000 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gannett stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,662,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,572 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.05% of Gannett worth $39,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

